Future Electronics Now Has the Nebula IoT Development Kit from Cypress

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to offer their customers Cypress’ updated Nebula IoT Development Board.

The Nebula IoT Development Kit is cloud-ready and allows developers to quickly prototype their IoT ecosystems. Nebula features Murata’s Type 1DX module, which houses the Cypress CYW4343W Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.1 combo chipset radio. Nebula also features an Arm® Cortex®-M4 STM32 MCU as well as 4 different interfaces to expand hardware functionality. The kit is supported in Cypress’ WICED® Studio SDK with cloud connectivity code examples and an application framework to abstract complexity.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/SenseConnectControl/August2018/default_SCC.html to view the most recent edition of Sense-Connect-Control, featuring the latest in sensing and connectivity solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Cypress products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

