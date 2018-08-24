Health and Wellness

Carlsbad Dentist Continues to Take Pride in Providing Only the Highest Quality Dental Care

CARLSBAD, CA — The dedicated team at Carlsbad Coastal Dental have been administering excellent dental services for years. They offer a welcoming, friendly and family-centric practice with a wide range of preventive, restorative and cosmetic dentistry services to meet all your family’s dental needs. Dentist 92008 is always happy to accept new patients of all ages.

Advanced Dental Technology

Carlsbad dentist offers a host of competitive options including advanced dental technology including digital imaging, CEREC, and intraoral cameras. Having these state-of-the-art technologies in-house and the latest treatments methods allow the professionals at Carlsbad Coastal Dental to provide safer and more effective oral care for healthier patients.

Experienced Dentist Carlsbad, CA

The experienced Carlsbad dentist has been providing superior oral care to patients of all ages for more than 15 years. Dr. Michael Thylinearned his undergraduate degree from Colorado State in biological science. In 2002, he received his DDS with honors at the University of Nebraska’s College of Dentistry. Dr. Thylinhas the knowledge, talent,and experience needed to provide excellent dental care. On top of it all, he is dedicated to his practice.

Multispecialty Dental Practice

The best-specialized treatment plan requires a strong network of trustworthy dental professionals to ensure the optimal outcome. The dentist in Carlsbad, CA works with several dental specialists to ensure patients receive the care they need in one convenient location. Services provided by dentist 92008include tooth extractions, same-day crowns, bone grafting, dental implants, composite fillings, custom mouthguards, porcelain veneers, dentures and partials, and much more.

Regular Promotions

Current promotions include: New patients are offered free professional teeth whitening with a dental exam and cleaning. For $340 a new adult patient can receive a new patient exam, two routine exams, two teeth cleanings, two fluoride treatments, plus 25–100% off select services in a year. One hour, in-office teeth whitening treatment for $240 (regularly priced $495).

Dentist 92008experts at Carlsbad Coastal Dental are trained and experienced to perform effective dental solutions with a smile. Along with their commitment to customer service, Carlsbad Coastal Dental provides exceptional services to families and the community. Those seeking a Carlsbad dentist may find additional information at www.carlsbadcoastaldental.com/ or at their office at3144 El Camino Real Ste 203 Carlsbad, CA 92008, (760-730-9700).

