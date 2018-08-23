Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2016-2025

A detailed market research study about, “Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market by Product and End User -2025” examine the performance by crystal market research. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Middle East & Africa).

Competitive Insights

Some of the leading players in the global vital signs monitoring devices market are, Welch Allyn (a subsidiary of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), Nonin Medical Inc., Masimo Corporation, SunTech Medical, Inc. (a subsidiary of Halma plc), Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, A&D Company, Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. and Smiths Group plc.

Industry Outlook-

the global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market is expected to be around $6 billion by 2025. These devices monitor vital parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and respiratory rate. Vital signs monitoring devices record and provide useful data related to patients’ vital parameters to be used to assess their health status. The market is largely driven by factors such as rising inclination towards home healthcare, increase in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of chronic disorders. Chronic conditions such as high blood pressure can lead to severe consequences such as stroke and heart diseases. According to the June 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 75 million adults in America have high blood pressure, whereas, only half of these people have their condition under control. Such high prevalence of blood pressure will in turn fuel the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement scenario for monitoring devices, especially in developed countries is also contributing to the market growth.

Market Segmentation-

By Product:

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

Digital BP Monitors

Ambulatory BP Monitors

Aneroid BP Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

Hand-held Pulse Oximeters

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters

Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

Temperature Monitoring Devices

Infrared Thermometers

Temperature Strips

Digital Thermometers

By End User:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Blood pressure monitoring devices segment accounted for the major share of the global vital signs monitoring devices market in 2016 owing to a rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle related disorders. Pulse oximeters segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in incidence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) around the world.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Vital signs monitoring devices are usually used in hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals and clinics segment held a major share of the vital signs monitoring devices market in 2016 as these devices aid in early detection of deteriorating health condition of patients thus enabling timely medical intervention. Home care settings segment is expected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing preference of patients towards home healthcare considering its convenience and cost effectiveness compared to healthcare institutional settings.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

