Versatile CBI All-in-One UPS Power Solution from Altech featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) August 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing Altech’s advanced all-in-one power solution in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The Altech CBI all-in-one UPS power solution combines multiple functions in a single device for use as a power supply unit, battery charger, battery care module, or backup module. This intelligent device is compatible with a range of common battery types and is fully equipped with a real-time diagnostics system to continuously monitor battery status, charging levels, and potentially emerging battery faults. The CBI performs with battery-powered applications in any industry or setting where battery reliability is essential.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/August2018/SecurityEncryption/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in security and encryption solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Altech products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

