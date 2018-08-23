Television Broadcasting Services Market – The Adoption Rate of Internet Services such as IPTV and OTT

Television broadcasting is a type of broadcasting in which a TV signal is transferred by radio waves from anearthbound transmitter of a TV station to televisionviewers. The TV industry has seen a noteworthyrevolution with the advent of digital broadcasting and the Internet. With the strong penetration of Internet anddeveloping digital ecosystemsaround the globe, online television broadcasting has been expanded in the past decade. However, traditional pay television still dominates the television broadcasting services market.

Cable TV broadcasting is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Cabletelevision broadcasting services growth is mainly supported by the older generation who spend considerable time watchingtraditional television. Majority of North Americans are still using cable TV because their pay TV subscription is bundled with their internet subscription. Apart from this, they prefer pay TV service to watch live broadcasts. In addition, cable television broadcasting services service providers are planning to provide video-on demand (VoD) services in order to maintain their position in the global market.

The global television broadcasting services market is witnessing strong growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for high definition (HD) content and advertisement as a growing source of revenue. At present, OTT services and production studios have huge demand from consumers and therefore broadcasters are highly focused on creating large volumes of higher-quality content. Traditional broadcasting medium provided low quality data; however, with technological advancements and advent of new technologies and streaming media devices, IoT has made availabilityof high quality content feasible. Therefore,continuous advancements in broadcast and media industry is also a major factor expected to create new opportunities for the television broadcasting services market.Apart from this, growing transition from analog to digital transmissionisalso a significant factor fueling the growth of the television broadcasting services market across the world. The global television broadcasting services market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 and was valued atUS$ 418.1 Bnin 2017.

Government bodies of different nations have different broadcasting and content regulations. Therefore, television broadcasters must comply with legal requirements. Thus, strict and intangible rules of different economies are anticipated to limit the reach of television and it could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption rate of Internet services such as IPTV and OTT in developed nations such as Europe and North America is estimated to increase substantially in the next few years. Thus, most television broadcasting service providers are highly concentrating on providing on-demand solutions for next-generation HD television and IPTV services. Apart from this, broadcast experts are unceasinglyproviding cloud-based solutions for managementand production while in delivery, broadcasting service providers are migrating to the large web-scale cloud vendors.Cloud based services offer agile, flexible, scalable, and reliable distribution to meet consumer demands, such as the explosion of devices, or hike in popularity during live events.