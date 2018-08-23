ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTRES TO BE INTERCONNECTION HUB FOR VOCUS-OWNED AUSTRALIA SINGAPORE CABLE

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) today announced that its Singapore facility STT Tai Seng 1 has been selected by Vocus Communications to be the point of presence (PoP) in Singapore for its new submarine cable system, Australia Singapore Cable (ASC). Already home to the PoPs of more than ten network service providers and connected via metro links to various submarine cable systems, STT Tai Seng 1 is a vibrant interconnection hub serving connectivity needs in the Asia-Pacific markets.

Currently under construction, ASC is a 4,600km submarine cable system linking Singapore to Perth, Western Australia, via Indonesia. When completed in Q3 2018, it will increase the number of connectivity options between Australia and Southeast Asia, of which Singapore is a key hub given the active bilateral trade between both countries.

ASC will be available to customers across STT GDC’s data centre facilities in Singapore. Owing to the seamless connections across all STT GDC’s Singapore facilities, customers will be able to enjoy multiple connectivity solutions.

Luke Mackinnon, Head of Vocus International, said, “The selection of a data centre to establish a submarine cable system PoP is not a decision to be taken lightly. The resiliency of the data centre infrastructure, network provider density and cost of intra-building connectivity are key considerations. STT GDC has not only met all these criteria, but also won us over through their flexible commercial model.”

Christopher Street, Group GM, Singapore and Global Alliances of STT GDC, said, “We are delighted to be selected by Vocus to house its Singapore point of presence. This award is a recognition of our superior infrastructure build and operational excellence. STT Tai Seng 1 is a major carrier-neutral data centre and interconnection facility with access to a wide selection of local, regional and global network operators and Internet service providers to support our customers’ diverse domestic and international connectivity needs.”

“The addition of ASC to our robust ecosystem of interconnection partners will bring greater choices to our customers, boosting STT Tai Seng 1’s position as a leading international connectivity hub.”