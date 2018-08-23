Business

Sales Rain Opens Cafe Lluvia, a Coffee Shop Inside a Coworking Space

After the successful launch of its very first coworking space, Sales Rain follows up with another milestone as they open Cafe Lluvia – the very first local cashless coffee shop inside a shared office located at the 41st floor of Pioneer Highlands Tower 2 in Mandaluyong City.

Its name heralding from the Spanish equivalent of the word Rain, Cafe Lluvia depicts the downpour of warmth and comfort, personified by hearty drinks and snacks. Blending together two of the most common necessity for a perfect workday – quality coffee and productive spaces – Sales Rain has created the perfect safe haven for today’s young professionals.

Held last Tuesday, August 1, the café officially released its coffee stamp card to its tenants. Each one containing twenty five slots which can be used to claim their daily free coffee. Members are entitled to one (1) cup per day.
With the intent of creating a warmer work environment, Sales Rain designed its very first coworking space to become the home of freelancers and entrepreneurs, providing them with everything they need to be productive.
Sales Rain is a US incorporated company providing premier seat leasing services, coworking spaces, private office facilities and call center solutions with branch offices registered in the Philippines.

You can find them online at www.salesrain.com.

