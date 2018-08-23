Business

Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market Competition, Value chain Analysis and Forecast 2025

The high concentration of local players along with well-entrenched players renders a fragmented vendor landscape to the global rigid polyurethane foam market, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report.

 

Key companies in the global rigid polyurethane foam market mentioned in the report include Covestro AG, BASF SE, DUNA CORRADINI S.p.A, DuPont, Huntsman Corporation, ISOTHANE Ltd., Kingspan Group plc, Owens Corning, and Rockwoll International A/S.

 

As per estimations presented in the report, the global rigid polyurethane foam market will clock 6.0% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market will touch a revenue valuation of US$25.5 bn by the end of 2025 from US$15.2 bn in 2016.

 

Among the key end users, building and construction holds the leading share in the global rigid polyurethane foam market. Vis-à-vis revenue and volume, building and construction held the leading share of the rigid polyurethane foam market in 2016. This was followed by appliances segment as rigid polyurethane foam are widely used in appliances such as freezers, refrigerators, and hot water tanks.

 

Asia Pacific led the global rigid polyurethane foam market in terms of both value and volume in 2016.

 

Availability in Several Forms Befit Building and Construction Segment

 

Rigid polyurethane foam has varied applications across several areas such as domestic appliances, automotive industry, building industry, and industrial thermal insulation. Rigid polyurethane foam has distinguishing features, of which its thermal insulating property is a prominent one. This is because rigid polyurethane foam can be produced in a wide range of densities, it adheres to various facings sans the use of adhesives, and it can also be produced in complex cavities.

 

In domestic appliances, rigid polyurethane foam is used as a thermal insulation material for refrigerators and freezers. In the automotive industry, rigid polyurethane foam is used for thermal insulation of refrigerated containers in rail and road transport.

 

