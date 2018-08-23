Research And Development To Boost Demand For Biofuel Catalyst Industry-Ken Research

The report gives a detailed analysis of Biofuels Catalysts Market of European countries like Germany, Russia, UK, France, Italy and others. The report also gives a detailed report on Company profile, product introduction, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost and gross margin analysis of the companies that have the leading global market share like BASF SE, W.R. Grace, Honeywell, Solvay S.A, Tokyo Chemical, Solvionic SA, Sinopec, Clariant, INTERCAT and BTG Biomass Technology.

A catalyst is added to a chemical reaction to increase the pace of the reaction without getting consumed in the process. Catalysts used to produce bio- fuels are known as bio- fuel catalysts. Bio- fuels are great substitutes for petro- diesel fuels. Bio- fuels are produced through a process called transesterification with the help of catalysts.

These catalysts can be both homogenous and heterogenous. The most commonly used catalysts to speed the transesterification reaction are homogeneous alkaline catalysts like NaOH, KOH, CH3ONa and CH3OK because they have high kinetic reaction rates. But heterogeneous catalysts are developing in an increasing rate due to difficulties associated with using homogeneous catalysts like low quality feed stocks and high cost of refined feedstocks. Heterogenous catalysts like solid and enzyme catalysts overcome all the shortcomings of homogenous catalysts. Bio- catalysts in general are advantageous in terms of not having to be purified. This is one of the primary reasons why bio- catalysts are driving the bio- fuel production. The reason for choosing a specific type of bio- catalyst depends on factors like raw material and amount of fatty free acid. These bio- catalysts are used in oil refineries and oi processing enterprises.

Europe to meet its target of reducing green house gases emission by 85-90% by 2050 has given bio- fuel industry a boom since bio- fuels are renewable. Extensive use of fossil fuels are the major contributors to global warming and the use of bio- fuels instead of petro- diesel fuels will help in reducing the carbon footprints and also reduce the cost of production. Extensive research and development are undertaken by various research organisations and companies to develop better bio- catalysts. Various economies have varied reasons for the growing demand for bio- catalysts. Due to the thriving automotive market in European countries, Europe is one of the largest consumption markets in the bio- fuel catalysts market. Other reasons include reduced oil dependency, increase in the use of diesel vehicles and government initiatives to gradually reduce and eliminate the use of petrol- diesel fuels.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/europe-biofuels-catalysts-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/145878-101.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-biofuels-catalysts-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/146218-101.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/north-america-biofuels-catalysts-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/146386-101.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249