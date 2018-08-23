Polar King International, Inc. to Showcase Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Walk-in Freezers at the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Expo August 27-28

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their line of outdoor walk-in coolers, freezers and trailer units at 2018 North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Expo. The expo takes place August 27-28 in Charlotte, NC at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representatives Dan Parsenow and Brian Markham will be attending the 2018 North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Expo. The event runs from August 27-28 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. The Polar King exhibit will be located inside booth 1305, with company representatives providing product information as well as walk-in refrigeration demonstrations. Additionally, a functioning display walk-in unit will be on hand throughout the duration of the expo.

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Expo brings together all sectors of the restaurant, foodservice, lodging, and hospitality industries for a two-day event. The expo provides attendees the chance to view and learn more about the latest products, services, and technologies related to the industry. Intended to assist restaurants and lodging establishments from North Carolina, the expo will feature a comprehensive educational workshop as well as an advanced-level educational session.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 16-1018.10. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth 1305.

