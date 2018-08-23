Business

Maximize Business Productivity with Talygen’s Expense Management Software

Cash flow automation management is critical to business success. Talygen, a leading global provider of cloud-based Business Management solutions, recognizes the challenges that companies face in an increasingly competitive environment.
Under constant pressure from customers, contractors and competitors, businesses must look for ways to maximize profits by increasing employee productivity, eliminating inefficiencies, and controlling costs. Luckily, Talygen offers a Software as a Service (SaaS) integrated solution for companies to precisely track time on projects, record expenses and invoice their clients resulting in an enriched cash flow cycle that frees up cash for project funding and future growth.
“Businesses have come a long way from repeatedly toiling over paper ledgers to a more sophisticated solution of automating their payments process,” said Harold Saini, Chief Program Manager at Talygen. “Talygen’s Expense Tracking Software enables businesses to track expenses more precisely, hasten reimbursements, and quickly invoice clients. The workflow-driven notifications help in faster approvals for expenses from managers.”

Online Expense Tracking for Streamlined Cash Flow

Expenses must be tracked and logged, and team members must be reimbursed where possible. Doing all of this manually isn’t just difficult and time-consuming, but can create more possibilities for inaccuracies. A better option is an Online Expense Tracker that can help organizations better organize their finances and business trip expenses.
Say goodbye to faded receipts scattered around your workplace. Tracking expenses with Expense Tracking App mean that businesses can keep tabs on what they’re spending on projects. Moreover, you can quickly bill your expenses and time entries to your client by creating invoices. Following are key benefits of Talygen’s Expense Management Software:
Easy Expense Tracking:
o Users can record the expenses incurred in fulfilling tasks and/or projects.
o There are pre-set expense categories such as airfare, restaurants, fuel or the user can enter their own expense categories.
o The user can scan their receipts and attach them to an invoice when they bill clients.
o Users can copy expenses from previously saved expenses or upload from Excel.

Effective Approvals and Notifications:
o Get time and expense approval from both company managers and clients.
o Configurable notifications and reminders for missed or delayed time and expenses.
Powerful Reporting
o Users can see both invoiced and un-invoiced time and expenses.
o View powerful reports to analyze company accounts receivables. Slice and dice data to improve productivity.
o Maintain billing history, run reports and export to Excel for analysis.
o Powerful dashboards and reports for online project management and invoice status.

Improve Business Spending with a Mobile-Friendly Expense Tracker
Putting in place an advanced Business Expense Tracker can help ensure that all expenses are tracked and accounted for. This means your business reports are constantly correct, and spending is always tracked in the most precise manner.
Talygen delivers an advanced Business Expense Software that accelerates business by combining processes across all the expense areas of team members. Instead of relying on physical receipts, which can easily be lost, a better solution is to use expense reporting software that comes with mobile capabilities. In this way, team members can simply snap a photo of their receipt at the time of transaction, ensuring every dollar is accounted for.
“We built an Expense Tracker App that our users demanded —fast, simple, and really affordable,” added Saini. “Talygen’s Expense Tracking Software is designed to improve project performance and business profitability. No matter where your business takes you, Talygen lets you keep a closer eye on your expenses and bottom line.”

About Talygen

Talygen is a leading Business Management Automation service provider. Talygen’s integrated suite of services and processes allows businesses to manage their core workflows via a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) application. With its wide variety of features, easy to use concepts and enhanced functionality, it allows an end to end process management and seamless communication between stakeholders in a project or business.

Press Contact:
Talygen, Inc.
Harold Saini
(650) 800-3850
228 Hamilton Avenue 3rd Floor
Palo Alto California 94301
Media (at) Talygen (dot) com
https://talygen.com

