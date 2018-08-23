Make Wedding Altars Bloom with Alexan Events’ Floral Designs

Flowers make wedding ceremonies and receptions more elegant. Alexan Events’ wedding florists take floral arrangements to the next level with beautifully designed wedding altar structures and Chuppahs.

[ENGLEWOOD, 08/23/2018] – Every year in the United States, approximately 2.5 million weddings take place. On average, couples spend $33,000 for various aspects of the wedding like the venue, the menu, the perfect bridal gown, and the décor. Interestingly, surveys found that brides spend more on floral decorations than their wedding dress, showing the importance of this wedding element.

When creating the perfect floral design and décor, it’s important to take into consideration the clients’ taste and preference. Alexan Events, a top event design company in Colorado, has a team of florists and designers whose main job is to turn clients’ visions into reality with extraordinary creations.

Blooming Business

Alexan Events provides a range of options for floral décor. Their Chuppahs and other kinds of altar structures are designed and customized to clients’ preference. They have 10 unique and stunning wedding arches to choose from, and also offer to handcraft new ones depending on what the clients want. The team of florists and designers from Alexan Events build the altar’s structure from its frame to the floral arrangement that surrounds it.

With 13 years of experience in the event planning industry, Alexan Events guarantees quality service to soon-to-be-married couples. They work with local vendors and venues as well to provide native and distinct altar designs.

Alexan Events’ one-of-a-kind approach to floral design and wedding archways gives clients the benefit of having a charmingly planned wedding day.

About Alexan Events

Alexan Events is an event designing company in Englewood, Colorado that focuses on floral styling and event designing. It has extensive knowledge of the wedding planning process, thanks to their previous experience as an event planning company.

Aside from floral designs, the company offers décor and furniture rental to make weddings unique. Clients can personalize their weddings and events further with the little details that Alexan Events’ furniture and décor provide.

Call Alexan Events team at 303-350-9441 to start planning the special day or visit their website at https://alexanevents.com.