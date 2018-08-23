Business

Juan Antonio Nino Is a Professional Banker from Panama

Juan Antonio Nino has played a key role in the Panamanian banking industry. He earned his graduation in the year 1977 in economics from the national university in Panama and later joined in the banking industry beginning his career in the National Bank of Panama. With his dedication and expertise in the banking industry he has taken up the responsibilities of many roles in the banking sector and within no time has reached the higher level management positions in the banking industry. He has steady climbed the ladder of success working in various banks over the period of time and resolving many challenges and complex issues during his stint to mark a successful career. At the beginning of his career he worked in different departments before becoming a treasurer and hence have through knowledge about every responsibility in a bank to direct his team towards the success of his bank. During his career with the Confederate Bank he is the one who has expanded the number of subsidiaries throughout Panama and enhanced the bank’s reputation as the most reliable and efficient bank in the market. He also worked as a vice president of Banco Uno Panama and has played an important role in opening 20 new agencies across the country. He ensured that the banks he has worked are in compliance to the federal and state laws of banking.

Juan Antonio Nino is a constant learner and even after having years of experience in the banking industry he still pursued many more courses from the Wharton school of business and the Harvard University to further expand his knowledge in the financial sector. He is also a person who is socially active and maintained a perfect balance between his professional and personal interests. He has a quest to share his knowledge and experiences in the banking industry through is blogs on the social media sites. He is also a socially responsible person who believes in giving back to the society and hence been a part for many years with the Lions club and other NGO organisations taking active participation in many community projects and programs for the betterment of the society. Though being in the top position in the banking industry he never neglected participating in social activities that are close to his heart. He is also active on different social media platforms for you to know much more about him.

