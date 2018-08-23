Infosys Expert Lecture at SISTec – Best Engineering Colleges In Bhopal MP

Placement cell of Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec), Gandhi Nagar campus organized an expert lecture on Cloud Infrastructure and Services for the Glomming students of Computer Science and Electronics Branch. The invitee expert guest speaker addressing the lecture on Cloud Infrastructure and Services was Mr. Vinay Shrivastava, Head Global Projects, Infosys, leading a team of 4000 professionals on Cloud Computing around the world.
Related Articles
India Preschool and Daycare Services Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research
The report titled “India Preschool and Daycare Services Market Outlook to 2022 – by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized) and by Regions (Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat)” provides a comprehensive analysis of preschool and daycare market genesis and overview, market ecosystem, market size and market […]
6 Advantages of Architectural 3D Visualization and 3D rendering services
Architectural 3D Visualization has achieved 100% growth year on year and is an indispensable part of AEC and Real estate fraternity. 3D rendering services support conceptual designing by visually depicting an Architect’s thought process creatively. Many 3D rendering companies offer photorealistic and highly detailed visual renderings for buildings, landscape, house plans, photomontages etc. which are […]
Six Sigma Training
Six Sigma is an approach that upgrade business forms by utilizing measurable investigation. It is an data driven and exceedingly restrained system and approach that guarantees the elimination of deformities in a business or any organization process. A Six Sigma deformity can be characterized as anything that is outside of client specifications. Its goal is […]