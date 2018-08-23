Uncategorized

Green Tea Market By Container Type, By Product Type, And By Region

Green tea is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global tea industry. Green tea is prepared from the leaves from camellia Sinensis.The green tea was originated in China and later spread across the world. Some of the popular green teas in Japan are Sencha, gyokuro, kabusecha,etc. Green tea is offered in the market in following categories such as green tea bags, iced green tea and green tea instant mixes. There are various flavors like aloe vera, lemon, vanilla, cinnamon, wild berry and jasmine. It is used in curing and preventing of many disease such as cancer, diabetes, tooth decay, heart disease and maintaining cholesterol and blood level in the body because of its medicinal and antioxidant properties.

Global Green Tea Market is worth USD million in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of XXX%, to reach USD million by 2023. The global Green Tea market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

The significant drivers is Green Tea high consumption of green tea. Also surge in use of Green Tea is because of the rising public awareness about the health benefits in developed and developing nations. Limited manufacturers for the production of Green Tea and stringent policies limits this industry.

The Global market for Green Tea is segmented on the basis of container type, product type and region. Based on container type, the market is segmented into plastic bottles, cans, and other. In 2016, the plastic bottles segment dominated the green tea market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. Key factors such as low cost of plastic, desired shape and color, and lighter weight of plastic have proved imperative in the dominance of this segment in the global market. Based on product type, the market is segmented into flavoured and unflavoured.

Geographically, the Green Tea market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share in this market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth and overtake North America, being the second largest shareholder for the market during the forecast period.

Frontier Natural Products Co-Op., Hambleden Herbs, Hankook Tea, Honest Tea, Inc., ITO EN, Kirin Beverage Corp. ,AMORE Pacific Corp, Arizona Beverage Company, Associated British Foods LLC, Cape Natural Tea Products, Celestial Seasonings, Finlays Beverages Ltd., Metropolitan Tea Company, Northern Tea Merchants Ltd, Numi Organic Tea, Oishi Group Plc.are the leaders in the global Green Tea market.

