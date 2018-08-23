Business

GMR Group led DIAL bags prestigious Hermes Platinum Award for its Social Media Campaign #CreatingTomorrowTogether

GMR Group led DIAL announces its Platinum win at the Hermes Creative Awards 2018 under the Social Media campaign category for the campaign titled #CreatingTomorrowTogether. With the core objective to showcase the 25-year long journey of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR wing of the GMR Group, the campaign was envisioned as an on-ground activity to garner attention towards the success of GMRVF with over 100 crore impressions across social media handles.

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. The Hermes awards are running over 20 years, with a total of 200 thousand entries coming from 100 plus countries. Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest, oldest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. There were a total of 6,500 entries from the United States and 21 other countries for the Hermes Creative Awards 2018 competition.

The campaign #CreatingTomorrowTogether was conceptualized by Delhi based agency, Digiqom where they showcased the initiatives of the Foundation by engaging online communities, especially the blogging universe in the CSR space. The online success of the campaign can be attributed to intelligent use of live video streaming, highlighting the success stories of the individuals who have directly benefitted from the GMRVF initiatives.

