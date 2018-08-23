Global Insulin Pump Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Development of artificial pancreas will fuel the growth of insulin pump market.”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the global insulin pump market. According to the OMR analysis, the global insulin pump market is growing at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The global Insulin pump market has witnessed a significant growth owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe. The global insulin pump market is segmented based on type, end users and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, competitive landscape, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

The development of artificial pancreas will fuel the growth of global insulin market in the future. Artificial pancreas technology can be stated as the next step in the field of integrating insulin delivery systems and glucose monitors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) are working in collaboration with CGMS (Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Manufacturers) to develop artificial pancreas device system. FDA has laid down the guidelines for the use, design, safety as well as shelf life of this artificial system. Artificial pancreas is being developed with the aim to enhance the insulin delivery system as well as to help in attaining normal glucose levels. CGMS attached to the insulin delivery systems would automatically trigger insulin delivery. CGMS and insulin pumps are the primary components of artificial pancreas device system. Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson and Dexcom are some of the key players that are working on the development of artificial pancreas. Medtronic and Animas (J&J) have been successful in developing the first closed loop system.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the major markets for insulin pump due to advancement in technology in insulin pumps. In addition, the region has large pool of diabetic patients owing to high obesity rate. Moreover, APAC region is growing impressively owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising awareness towards advanced insulin devices.

