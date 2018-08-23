Business

Get Detailed info about the Lodha The Park Worli Apartment price

Business-standard had posted an amazing article for this project. The windows are large and are created to present the rooms ample airy. The developer has guaranteed that the project provides to the requirement of residents. The exterior walls have been defended with weather resistant paint. The interiors have been created by well-appreciated & greatly well-organized designers. The construction is one of its classification with all the special facilities in it.
The Lodha The Park project is a wondrous home snuggled in one of the most beautiful surroundings of Worli that guarantees a perfect lifestyle. It is pretty pleasing in a different style, with a unique blend of latest facilities and smart decoration.
Standing over 75 storeys high is a shimmering tower that transcends every definition of luxury. Lodha Parkside is a boutique residential development located along Worli’s prestigious Golden Mile in South Mumbai. Built around a glorious 7-acre park on a hill: The Park with a location few can rival, easy access to The Park’s rich tapestry of experiences, and a world-class lifestyle at your disposal, each moment that you live at Lodha Parkside is rare privilege.

Lodha The Park is an amazing project by Lodha Group at Worli. The project covers a huge area. The project Lodha The Park is a mark of refinement which presents all latest facilities. The quality of raw material used in the construction of this project is good and strong. The apartment is composed for you to escape to your own world. Every apartment is capacious and is attractively designed.
Lodha The Park Apartment. The homes control temperature, wonder, and wellness that all apartment seekers view ahead to though buying an apartment.

