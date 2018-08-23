Gastrointestinal Drugs Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Gastrointestinal Drugs Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Gastrointestinal Drugs.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Gastrointestinal Drugs Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Janssen Biotech Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. According to the report the global gastrointestinal drugs market value is projected to reach usd 59.83 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.5 % to 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. The global gastrointestinal drugs market size was totaled 46.5 billion in 2016.

Global gastrointestinal drugs market experienced progressive growth over the past few years. As per the report published by world gastrointestinal organization in 2015, almost 35%-40% of world’s population is suffering from acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications. This includes gastrointestinal disease and disorder, due to change and dietary pattern, which is predominantly responsible for global growth of this market. Moreover, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disease across the globe is equally drives global growth. Increasing investment in research and development activities in older to develop new drugs along with growing awareness pertaining to availability of these treatments have raised considerable demand for GI drugs. Apart from this, technological reforms in the treatment offers superior outputs and expected to contribute significantly in the forthcoming years. The exact cause of GI related disorders are still unknown, due to which cure for these disorders is not available. This may hamper global growth of gastrointestinal drugs market by inviting various complications. Global gastrointestinal market will have numerous growth opportunities during the forecasted period on account of technological advancement, significant unmet need for novel, safe and effective treatments and increasing geriatric population that highly susceptible to the gi disorders.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global gastrointestinal drugs market by drug category, by route of administration, by disease type, by end user and by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). Market segmentation based on type of drugs category includes acid neutralizers, antidiarrheal and laxatives, antiemetic, anti-inflammatory, and others. Wherein acid neutralizer’s further sub segmented into antacids, H2 antagonists, and proton pump inhibitor. On the basis of route of administration global market has been segmented into oral, parenteral, and rectal. Moreover, market based on disease type includes gastro-esophageal reflux disorder (gerd), inflammatory bowel disease, and other, whereas, end user segment comprises hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and other.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. North America is the largest market for gastrointestinal drugs market, by having over 40% of global markets shares in 2016. The region anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecasted period. Moreover, U.S. and Mexico collectively drives the North American gastrointestinal market by contributing in the majority regional growth. Rising geriatric population base in the North America is the key driving factor in this region along with consumer friendly reimbursement policies for the treatment of chronic disease. Europe is the second largest market followed by Asia Pacific is at third place, both of these region almost acquired almost same market shares. Asia Pacific expected to emerge as most lucrative market over the forthcoming years. Improved medical and healthcare infrastructure, rise in public and private investment in life science research, technological advancements in the treatment of GI diseases in emerging economies have made this region favorable and to grow at highest CAGR.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Janssen Biotech Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of gastrointestinal drugs globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of gastrointestinal drugs. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the gastrointestinal drugs Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the gastrointestinal drugs market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly

