Tech

Future Electronics Has Advanced Gas Sensors from IDT

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to offer their customers IDT’s latest gas sensors for indoor air quality applications.

IDT’s new ZMOD4410 gas sensors offer best-in-class stability and sensitivity for measuring volatile organic compound (VOC) gases. These sensors are ideal for indoor air quality (IAQ) applications such as smart homes and buildings, including smart thermostats, air purifiers and smart HVAC equipment.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/SenseConnectControl/August2018/default_SCC.html to view the most recent edition of Sense-Connect-Control, featuring the latest in sensing and connectivity solutions. To see the entire portfolio of IDT products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Related Articles
Tech

Mobile Content Delivery Network Market is expected to reach USD 16 Billion by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: The global mobile content delivery network market is growing at a rapid pace across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the World. In the North American region, the mobile content delivery network market is experiencing a huge demand due to increasing usage of the internet services which is boosting the market […]
Tech

Webonise lab for Software Solutions that you will definitely Love

Webonise lab is the one stop for all your software development needs [City, State] Webonise, one of the best software development companies, is a product of passion and hard work. Webonsie offers everyone tailored and custom-made solutions to all of their software related problems and needs. With Webonise’s creative team and expertise software, development and […]
Tech

Why Do So Many People Add a Throttle Controller to Their Car?

This article mainly talks about existing defects of the current car electronic throttle control and the corresponding solutions, that is the born of the etc throttle controller, which perfectly solves the signal delay of electronic throttle valve, and this article also explains the working principle and installation method of Windbooster throttle controller, hope can give […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *