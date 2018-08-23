Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market By Application, By End User Industry, And By End User And By Region

Global Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market is worth XX USD billion in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX%, to reach XX USD billion by 2023. The global Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

Diammonium hydrogen phosphate (DAP) is one of the commonly used phosphorus fertilizer. It has appropriate physical properties and high nutrient content required for crop nurture. DAP fertilizer is extremely soluble and dissolves quickly in soil to discharge ammonium and phosphorus. Diammonium hydrogen phosphate has various types of applications such as fire retardant, corrosion inhibitors, chemical additives, and so on. Diammonium hydrogen phosphate is also used for a number of industrial processes, such as brewing, chemicals manufacturing, metal finishing and many more. Diammonium hydrogen phosphate also helps in yeast fermentation in wine manufacturing.

The significant drivers for Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate are rising dependence on fertilizers because of the shrinking cultivable land and necessity for higher production yield of crops for the increasing population .Also surge in demand for firefighting products aimed at maintaining environment, health & safety in the commercial, industrial and residential buildings and surroundings in developing economies will boost this industry. However development of bio-based and eco-friendly fertilizers limits this industry.

The Global market for Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate is segmented on the basis of application, end user industry and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into Food Additive, Fertilizers, and Fire Retardants. Based on End user industry, the market is segmented into Fertilizer, Chemical, and Safety & Hazard. Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate fertilizer is mostly used for peanut, broomcorn, cotton, paddy, and vegetable crops; hence, the demand is dependent on the production of these crops. The next major application is seen in the wine industry and yeast industry.

Geographically, the Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share in this market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth and overtake North America, being the second largest shareholder for the market during the forecast period.

Bunge, PhosAgro AG, SABIC, Mosaic Co., China Blue Chemicals Ltd., Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co., JR Simplot and Gujarat Narmada Valley are the leaders in the global Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate market.

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/diammonium-hydrogen-phosphate-market-7119/request-sample

Company: Market Data Forecast.

Contact: Abhishek Shukla

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Email: abhishek[@]marketdataforecast.com