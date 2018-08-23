Business

Creative Agency CuCo Creative Win Two International Design Awards

Comment(0)

CuCo Creative, a Bournemouth-based design, branding and marketing agency, were recently awarded with two international creative accolades at the prestigious 24th Annual Communicator Awards.

The agency secured a ‘Communicator of Distinction’ Award in both the Overall Design and the Business to Consumer Brochure categories.

The Communicator Awards is a leading international awards programme honouring creative ideas in marketing and communications. Entries to this year’s competition were submitted by creative industry professionals around the world ranging from creative agencies and freelance designers to production firms, PR firms and in-house professionals.

The Awards are judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AVIVA), which consists of top-trier industry professionals from renowned media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms, including Disney, MTV Networks, Estee Lauder, Victoria’s Secret and Yahoo!

However, the Communicator Awards were not the first accolades the successful agency earned: In 2015, CuCo was the only agency in the South of England to win a RAR award.

Multi-award-winning CuCo will be celebrating their 10 year Anniversary in September this year. The team are proud of their achievements and the two brand new shiny trophies make the 10th year of CuCo extra special.

Head over to their website to find out more about CuCo and their award-winning work: https://www.cucocreative.co.uk/

Related Articles
Business

Toolkwip Pumps Manufactures and Supplies a Wide Range of Self-Priming and Auto-Priming Pumps to Suit Heavy-Duty Requirements

Toolkwip Pumps manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of self-priming and auto-priming pumps to suit the heavy-duty requirements of various industrial sectors. [KNOXFIELD, 13/08/2018] – Toolkwip Pumps, a reputable distributor of industrial equipment, manufactures and supplies a wide range of self-priming and auto-priming pumps designed for industrial applications. Their standard range includes Dewatering, High Head […]
Business

Office Fit outs Contractor in Dubai

A lot of businesses just starting out or even experienced managers will just get an initial estimate from their general contractor, and worry about the cost of a Fit-out as the job goes. Fitting out best office Fit-out can be a challenging task. It requires selecting design, Fit out contractor in Dubai, time, and budget. […]
Business

Exclusive Market Study Estimates that Global GaN Power Devices Market will Grow at 22.4% CAGR During 2017 – 2027

High demand in the consumer electronics industry and varied applications of GaN transistors expected to boost the growth of the GaN (Gallium Nitride) power devices market in Japan  The Japanese electronics industry is one of the largest consumer electronics industries in the world. With a large revenue share, demand for semiconductors is high and GaN […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *