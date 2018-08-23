Bosubari Debuts Farm Décor Towels and Pillowcases on Amazon

Clearwater, FL – Aug. 17, 2018 – The lifestyle brand Bosubari, announced that the company’s products are now available on Amazon. Bosubari kitchen towels and pillowcases are especially popular with farm décor enthusiasts. Available in classic white, they’re ready for immediate use and can be dyed or embroidered.

“If you are looking for incredible prices on high-quality, everyday products then look no further than Bosubari,” said Quenero.

Bosubari flour sack kitchen towels come in a value pack of 13 and each is designed with a hanging loop for convenience. The towels are created from ringspun cotton. The process softens the fibers and results in a stronger, highly durable and refined fabric. They’re a favorite of party and event planners, restaurateurs and bar owners. They can be used as regular kitchen towels and as napkins.

The kitchen dish cloth towels measure a generous 27×27 inches that makes them highly versatile. The towels are highly absorbent and don’t collect lint like mass produced polyester. They’re welcome baby shower gifts and are often utilized as an eco-friendly alternative to disposable diapers.

For those seeking restful slumber, Bosubari offers its queen-sized microfiber pillowcases that cradle sleepers in comfort. Created with an 1800 thread count, the pillowcases are double brushed to be soft to the touch. Available in packages of 12, they’re pre-shrunk and machine washable for easy care. Each pillowcase has a unique five-inch envelope closure that keeps pillows securely encased to minimize slipping and sliding.

Bosubari also offers wooden clothespins and plastic clothespins. Each set contains 50 traditional clothespins that measure 2.8×7 inches. Durably designed, they’re ideal for hanging laundry, as food clips, for making party decorations and crafts, and anywhere a strong clip is needed. The pins do contain small parts, aren’t suitable for children under three, and adult supervision is required.

The Bosubari lifestyle brand is synonymous with quality, comfort and durability. The company is committed to providing the versatile, family-friendly products that discerning individuals demand that saves them money and makes their life easier.

About Bosubari

Bosubari is Bilingual Magazine LLC and believes that powerful ideas come to life with the help of great tools. At Bosubari, we offer products for everyday life. We strive to provide the best customer experience with every purchase. Our goal is for you to save money when you purchase in bulk. Many products at Bosubari are packaged in sets and bundled up together for your convenience.