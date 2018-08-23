Best Friend Bracelets

Business

I opened my affordable fashion jewelry Etsy Store around March 2017 and I am pleased to say that I have made over 2700 sales and counting!! Affordablefashionsco has a wide variety of products from personalized engraved pendants, couples bracelets, charms in bulk, charms for bracelets, wholesale jewelry, bangles, name necklaces, velvet chokers, large hole charms, baby bracelets, jewelry making supplies, initial letter charms, coordinate jewelry, custom bangles and more….

My vision began 4 years ago to create simple affordable fashion jewelry that appeals to a variety of women and can be worn everyday, with any outfit.

I love Jewelry that can transition from an anklet to a bracelet with a click of a clasp, or turn a European charm into a dangle charm. Customize your jewelry to fit your personality and style.

