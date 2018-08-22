Business

Why Should You Try Rustic Furniture?

Rustic leather furniture is made with a combination of rustic hardwood that features rich wood grain and tone. When coupled with high quality premium leather, it makes the furniture look great and complete.

Rustic furniture has a distinct characteristic which is commonly not seen in regular furniture. Rustic furniture features characteristics such as splits, cracks, knotholes, and uneven edges. When looking at the characteristics of rustic furniture, many people think of it as a defect, instead these features should be seen as unique characteristics of rustic furniture.

Cowhide Western Furniture features high quality custom furniture that is not only sturdy and comfortable but also assures to stay in shape for a long time to come. We focus on designing unique rustic furniture that you have been dreaming about. With the implementation kiln dried pine wood, we are able to achieve what you desire.
We use best quality of leather products from Europe and South America. By best quality leather we mean top-grain and full-grain leather. The top-grain leather is the top most quality of leather and one that can be used in manufacturing with just minimal processing. Top grain leather is derived from the topmost part of the hide and is considered to be the most durable among all leather types.

Having top quality leather is not enough to manufacture high quality furniture. It also requires sturdy wooden frames that ensure durability and shape of the product. All cavities within the wooden frame are filled with chipboard material which further ensures the durability of the furniture.
We also use high quality engineered suspension system for our furniture. We refuse from using spring suspension which doesn’t guarantee longevity. This is why we use high suspension webbing which provide superior comfort. Overall, it results in a product that is genuine, premium and unique.

If you are looking for rustic leather furniture stores and leather furniture stores in Texas, visit our website https://www.cowhidewesternfurniture.com/ and browse through our collection of custom western furniture. You can contact us by calling up on the number 888-643-5117. We are looking forward to building you a masterpiece of a high quality furniture.

