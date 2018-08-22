Health and Wellness

Use this device unbearable Pain in Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps is a common and disabling condition. Use of TENS for same is a new thing which can give you instant relief without the side effects of the drugs. Santamedical electronic TENS unit hand held is a light weight device with four electric pads to provide effective therapy and same is available on Amazon.

Dyamenorrhea or menstrual cramps are a common entity and affects a significant number of people in reproductive age group. Various drugs have been available in the market but no single drug is 100 percent safe and effective for the same. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation or TENS has been an established therapy for muscle pain and other somatic pain syndromes of various body parts. However use of TENS massager for menstrual cramps is a new thing and is under clinical trials. The same is yet to get US FDA approval for menstrual cramps.

There are different varieties of TENS massager available in the market which relieve the muscular pain by gently providing electric stimulation to the applied part through the electrode pads placed on the skin. They are available in various sizes but our preferred one is from the house of Santamedical.

Santamedical Electronic Tens Unit Handheld Pain Relief Pulse Massager is a premium device available on Amazon and is selling like a hot cake. The device is compact and ultra portable. It’s small size makes it ideal for use while traveling. The device is supplied with four reusable electrode pads. The machine can be operated in six automatic modes which have got adjustable intensity and duration of the therapy.

The device is operated with four AAA sized batteries which are supplied along the device. The inbuilt LCD display shows the comprehensive information of the therapy being delivered including the mode, intensity and time remaining. The device is best suited for those with chronic pain syndromes, muscle spasms, fibromyelgia and muscle soreness. The device gives electric stimulation which feels like mini vibrations. For menstrual cramps, the pads are applied on lower abdomen and it gives relief without any harmful effects.

So say bye bye to menstrual cramps today itself by ordering the device at a very reasonable price on Amazon till the stock lasts.

