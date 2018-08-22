Tech

Ursalink Will Release LoRaWAN Gateway at NXT Asia 2018

XIAMEN, CHINA April 19, 2018–Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), an innovative manufacturer of the most reliable and robust M2M/IoT products, will announce the worldwide release of its newfangled networking solution, LoRaWAN gateway, at NXT Asia 2018 held June 26 -28, 2018 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

LoRaWAN, in short, is a Low Power Wide Area Network specification providing seamless interoperability among smart things and giving back the freedom to users, developers, and businesses. It creates a new generation of sophisticated security, low power consumption, unmatched expandability and wide network coverage for the horizontal and vertical use.

The Ursalink LoRaWAN Gateway unites compelling technology with forward thinking design to influence the positive development of IoT, sharing insights into the benefits of wireless networking solution for enterprise’s long-term goals. It is fully interoperable with LoRaWAN™ compliant device, the capabilities of automated Ethernet/LTE failover and rugged enclosure design allow Ursalink LoRaWAN Gateway to integrate easily across diverse operation environments. With multiple 3rd party network servers, it becomes an ideal choice for public or private LoRaWAN IoT deployment.

During the trade show, Ursalink will be exhibiting at Booth 5N4-01 on Level 5 and display a broad array of new possibilities for your IoT projects developments.

It would be a great pleasure to meet you at NXT Asia 2018 and delves into this interconnected world together.

What’s amazing about Ursalink LoRaWAN Gateway:

Durable and sturdy design: IP67 enclosure with waterproof certified
Redundant connection: automated Ethernet/LTE failover leaves offline aside
High receiver sensitivity: powerful antennas together with strong modules integration
Universal networking flexibility: Integrates preset for multiple external LoRa Network Server, and adapts to global radio frequency

It empowers businesses in the areas of:

Energy
Smart Grid
Smart cities
Industrial monitoring
Home and building automation

About Ursalink
Ursalink is a professional high-tech enterprise specializing in the design and manufacture of best-in-class industrial-grade M2M/IoT hardware and solutions with superior performance, relentless reliability and unquestioned security for the global market. With a deep, rich suite of IoT and M2M network services, Ursalink offers true global connectivity, with high-quality integration solutions for customers from all industries. For more information, please visit www.ursalink.com.

