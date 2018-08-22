The North America Drug Screening Market Competitive Developments Analysis and Forecasts by 2022

“Drug Screening Market” To Deliver Detail Study of the Market Structure Along with Projected Future Growth Forecast to 2023 – Available Premium Research Report to MarketResearchFuture.

Drug Screening Market – Segmentation

The North America drug screening market has been segmented based on test sample and conditions. By test sample, the market has been segmented into Urine, Blood, Hair and Saliva. By condition, the market has been segmented into Unconsciousness, Panic Attack, Chest Pain, Drug Allergies, and Others.

Drug Screening Market – Overview

The North America drug screening market is expected to reach a significant valuation and grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2017-2023, claims Market Research Future (MRFR) in a minutely analyzed research report. The market has been growing moderately on account of raising awareness regarding the ill effects of drug abuse.

Drug abuse, especially among the young population, is a common problem, and high rates of alcohol and drug use make universal screening of drugs necessary. In North America, various schools, hospitals, and offices have established drug testing models which boost the growth of the market. Governments of different countries have endeavored to maintain a drug-free and healthy environment in the form of fundraising has helped the market expand. Relaxation of state marijuana policies in the North America region has impacted the growth of the drug screening market. With the legalization of recreational marijuana, there has been a surge in drug screening. Moreover, workplace drug testing is a crucial driver of the market. Pro-employer laws which give employers the right to maintain a drug-free workplace increases screening for marijuana and other drugs. Organ-on-a-chip innovations are also fueling the growth of the North America drug screening market. Novel organ-on-a-chip platforms allow better and accurate insight into the possible effects of drugs in the human body. Sports drug screening is a significant factor in supporting the growth of the market. Drug screening is widespread in the sports field to promote and protect doping-free sport. Athletes often indulge in performance-boosting drugs which makes screening essential. Stringent drug abuse laws imposed by the government in the region mandating drug testing has also contributed to the growth of the market. However, drug screening is a violation of privacy rights in some countries which is a restraining factor to the growth of the market.

Drug Screening Market – Competitive Landscape

The North America drug screening market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of few established key players. To sustain the intense competition, the market participants are leveraging various strategies such as product launch, mergers, acquisition, and partnership. The notable players operating in the North America drug screening market include Siemens Healthnieers, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Alere Toxicology, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Roche Diagnostics, Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc., and MPD.

Industry Updates

In July 2018, A-Alpha Bio, a clinical drug screening startup won a grant of USD 225,000 for speeding up the development of new drugs. The company uses engineered yeast cells to understand the interaction of drugs with different proteins.

In July 2018, Chekr and Uber have rolled out a new product which seeks to identify, disqualify records of drivers and flag them. This new product called Continuous Check will move beyond static background reports and also include drug screening of drivers.

Drug Screening Market – Regional Analysis

The US and Canada are the key markets in the North America region. The market in consolidated in these regions due to the presence of a broad base of population with chronic diseases who consume high dosages of drugs which calls for more drug testing. Moreover, the US is currently at the forefront of the organ-on-a-chip technology which helps it gain a substantial share of the market. Development of drug and alcohol screening devices coupled with rising disposable income of people supports the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, stringent anti-doping laws North America favors the market growth.

