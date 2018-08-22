Business

stivarga

Comment(0)

stivarga

Regonix(Stivarga)is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with: Metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an antiVEGF therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-EGFR therapy. Locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have been previously treated with imatinib mesylate and sunitinib malate. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

Regonix’s brand name is Stivarga® by Bayer. Regonix is a kinase inhibitor from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh.

Related Articles
Business

CBD Oil

CBD Oil We are Let Magic Happen – a trusted supplier of lab-tested organic CBD products. Our aim is to provide the purest, and highest quality CBD products. By only choosing brands that stick to the highest standards in production and are lab-tested and natural, we strive to provide our customers with the best of […]
Business

Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Bio-Based Platform Chemicals. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. […]
Business

Scissor Tech AU Offers Yasaka Shears Made of Japanese Stainless Steel

editor

For efficient and reliable hairdressing, Scissor Tech AU offers Yasaka brand shears made of Japanese stainless steel. The brand uses three different types of steel, each presenting excellent resistance to corrosion and other types of damage. [AUSTRALIA, 24/5/2018] – Scissor Tech AU, a trusted distributor of professional and stylish hairdressing scissors in Australia, offers hairdressing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *