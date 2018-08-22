Finance

Self-Regulatory Crypto Exchange Alphaex.net expands, adds USDT market pair for XDC

Malta based fastest growing self-regulatory crypto currency exchange AlphaEx.net has partnered with XinFin XDC to launch a USDT-to-XDC trading pair. With XDC being already traded with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash on Exchange, XDC will now be tradable with most liquid coin Tether.

On this event Murphy John, AlphaEx Representative said, “We are delighted to announce XDC-USDT trading pair that went live on Aug 20, 2018. Not only XDC have clear real world use cases but because of its hybrid blockchain architecture and zero transaction fees, XDC becomes the most fundamentally strong coin for various real world use cases.”

He also added, “We are waiting to add more pairs in future to get more liquidity and investment option to our global user base. Our Cryptocurrency Exchange runs on Proprietary Trading System (PTS) and we are open to have partnership with local license exchanges and innovative fintech company world wide to avail our liquidity engine. We are also open to list new coin/token with long term strong fundamental utility and use cases.”

XinFin Community said “XDC is a native fuel to run various network features on XinFin hybrid blockchain and is also using blockchain technology to enable global finance and trade on platform called Tradefinex.org. Tradefinex will be directly integrated with Alphaex liquidity engine. XDC token can be utilized to power various infrastructure projects at Tradefinex.org platform. With XDC listing on Alphaex, it gives more utility, more use cases and liquidity to XDC coin”.

About Alphaex Labs Ltd.
Malta based Cryptocurrency exchange, Alphaex is platform operated & run on Proprietary Trading System (PTS). Alphaex exchange allows the participants to trade directly without any involvement of any trusted 3rd party making trading easier and faster for the parties involved.
About XinFin
XinFin Hybrid Blockchain Protocol runs on XDC native Fuel. While XDCE is already listed with 12 digital exchanges and coinmarketcap with symbol XDCE, XDC and XDCE are swappable at 1:1 ratio at AlphaEx exchange.

