RESTARTHER 2018 BY JOBSFORHER

Date – 1st September 2018
Venue – Nehru’s Center Worli, Mumbai
Time – 8 am to 5 pm

RestartHer, India’s Largest Conference and Career Fair for women returning to work is JobsForHer’s annual flagship event.

