Pretzel Market By Type, By Content, By Distribution Channel And By Region

Pretzel is a kind of baked bread product which is made from dough, commonly shaped into a twisted knot. Pretzels have their origin in Europe, believed to be among monks in the early Middle Ages. The traditional pretzel shape is a characteristic non-symmetrical form. It is made with the ends of a long strip of dough intertwined and then twisted back into itself in a particular way.

Global Pretzel Market was worth USD xx billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2023.

Pretzels are present in a wide range of sizes and shapes in the market with outer surface appearance being shiny. Salt and washing soda combination is considered to be the most common flavour for pretzels. Sugars, seeds, glazes, chocolate, and nuts are some of the other seasonings for pretzels. Pretzel can be either hard or soft, among which hard ones have longer shelf life, while soft ones are eaten shortly after preparation. The pretzels have become an element in popular culture, both as a food staple, and its unique knotted twist shape which has inspired perspectives, ideas and other phenomena.

The driving factors of global Pretzel market are rise in the production capabilities of many players to cater to the growing demand from consumers. Also, innovation of different products are resulting in newer forms and flavours, propelling the market growth. However, high competition from other food snacks in the market is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global Pretzel market is segmented based on type, content and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented into soft and hard. Based on content, the market is divided into unsalted pretzels and salted pretzels. Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online retailers, specialist retailers and others.

The Global Pretzel market is divided based on geography into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. North America has the leading market for Pretzel in the world, which is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing popularity for pretzels and rising population in the region.

Some of the major players in the market are Auntie Annes, Boulder Brands, ConAgra, Frito-Lay, Herr Foods, J & J Snacks, Mars, Mr. Pretzel, Pretzels Inc. and Snyders-Lance among others.

