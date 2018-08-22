Sports

Pedigree Ski Shop’s Product Lineup Includes GoPro Mounts and Accessories

Comment(0)

Customers can purchase GoPro action camera mounts, including chest and head strap mounts, from any of Pedigree Ski Shop’s four locations. The shop also offers GoPro accessories, such as battery chargers and cases.

[UNITED STATES, 8/22/2018]—Pedigree Ski Shop offers a selection of GoPro camera mounts and accessories for skiers and snowboarders who want to record immersive footage of their runs. The mounts are compatible with all GoPro action camera models.

Adjustable Mounts for Immersive Point-of-View Videos

Pedigree Ski Shop carries three kinds of fully adjustable GoPro camera body mounts:

• Chesty or Performance Chest Mount Harness, which features padded and flexible materials for a comfortable fit when worn over winter sportswear and jackets. It also has a custom quick-release buckle for ease of use whether the user has gloves on or not.

• Head Strap Mount and QuickClip, which enables the user to wear their GoPro directly on their head or strap it to their helmet. The QuickClip allows the user to attach their action cameras on caps and belts.

• Hand and Wrist Body Mount, which features 360° rotation and a custom-designed hand and wrist straps to ensure its secure attachment. The mount can also withstand underwater use.

Miscellaneous GoPro Mounts and Accessories

Pedigree Ski Shop offers other accessories for GoPro action camera users. The versatile 3-Way mount can be used as a camera grip, an extension arm, or a tripod. It’s made of lightweight materials and can be used underwater, too.

The company offers GoPro Curved and Flat Adhesive Mounts, as well. These allow the user to attach their cameras to any surface with its industrial-strength and waterproof adhesives. Pedigree Ski Shop also carries a battery charger for GoPro HERO4 cameras. It can charge two batteries at the same time and is compatible with most standard USB power adapters.

About Pedigree Ski Shop

Pedigree Ski Shop has more than 50 years of retailing and renting out high-quality and brand-name skiing and snowboarding equipment, accessories, and clothes. It also offers repair and maintenance services for boots, skis, boards, and other equipment.

The company started as a family ski shop in 1962 and has since expanded to four store locations in New York and Connecticut. Its extensive range of products also includes swimming paraphernalia and tennis equipment.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.pedigreeskishop.com/ today.

Related Articles
Sports

Helmets to become Leading Protective Type Gear used in Motocross Gears says Fact.MR

In a recent FactMR study, motocross gears market has been evaluated at US$ 1320 Mn in 2017 as per the latest market trends and the encouraging nature of motocross gears market. International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), which conducts all the motorcycle races, has launched many championships and races that play a vital role in the growth […]
Sports

Best Online Source to Get Quality Clothing for Scuba Diving

Scuba diving is an interesting activity, which has been done for many reason such as relaxing, profession, research purpose, underwater photography and catching lobsters, etc. There are some important things to know before going scuba diving. For beginners, it is not easy to do scuba diving. Proper training, choosing dive location, using the diving equipment, […]
Sports

PokerLion Introduce New Tournaments and Exciting Prize Pools

28th May,2018, Kolkata West Bengal, India: India’s largest poker site PokerLion.com is committed to providing Indian poker players the best possible online experience by offering them a wide range of tournaments real money poker games. Ranging from freerolls to real money games, the poker site offers it all to cater to the evolving needs of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *