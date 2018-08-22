Uncategorized

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel,, By Patient Care Setting, And By Region

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system which chiefly affects the motor system. The symptoms usually come on slowly with time. In the earlier stages of the disease, the most obvious are rigidity, shaking, slowness of movement, and difficulty in walking. Thinking and behavioural problems may also occur. Dementia becomes common during the advanced stages of the disease. Anxiety and depression are also common occurring in more than a third of people with this disease. Other symptoms include sleep, sensory, and emotional problems.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market was worth USD 4.51 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.97%, to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2023.

The cause of Parkinson’s disease is usually unknown, but it is believed to involve both environmental and genetic factors. Those who have a family member affected are more likely to get the disease themselves. There is also a higher risk in people exposed to certain pesticides and among those who have had prior head injuries, while there is a reduced risk in tobacco smokers and those who drink tea or coffee. The motor symptoms of the disease result from the death of cells in the substantia nigra which is a region of the midbrain. This results in less amounts of dopamine in these areas. Diagnosis of typical cases is mainly based on symptoms, with tests such as neuroimaging which is used to rule out other diseases.

The driving factors of global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market are growth in aging population and the associated increase in the prevalence of parkinson’s disease and government funding for research. However, the market is constrained by factors such as availability of alternative options for the Parkinson’s disease management.

The global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market is segmented based on drug class into dopamine receptor antagonists, mono amine oxidase inhibitors, carbidopa, anticholinergics and other drug classes. Carbidopa has the largest share in the segment. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into retailer pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies has the largest share in the segment. By patient care setting, the market is classified into clinics and hospitals. In this segment, hospitals has the largest share.

The Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market is divided based on geography into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Europe has the leading market for Parkinson’s Disease Treatment in the world, which is followed by North America and Asia Pacific regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to huge population base in the region.

Some of the major players in the market are Teva (Israel), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GSK (UK), AbbVie (US), Merck (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Impax Laboratories (US), Lundbeck (Denmark), Sun Pharma (India), Wockhardt (India), UCB (Belgium), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), and Acadia (US).

