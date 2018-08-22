Paper and Pulp Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Paper and Pulp Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Paper and Pulp. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Paper and Pulp Market by source(Wood Based, Agricultural Waste, Recycled Paper, Hay, grass and other cellulosic material), Products(Fine Paper, Coarse Paper, Paperboards and Packaging material, Specialty Paper, and Others) , process(Mechanical, Chemiothermalmechanical, Recycled Pulping) through main geographies in the Global Paper and Pulp Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Paper and Pulp Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Paper and Pulp Market are Amcor Limited, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, DS Smith PLC, International Paper Company, ITC Limited, Metsa Group, Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Packaging Corp. of America, Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj

The global Paper and pulp market is expected grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period of 2017 to 2023. The pulp is defined as the lignocellulosic fibrous material that is prepared by chemically or mechanically separating the cellulose fibres from wood, waste paper or agricultural by-products. In the value chain of paper or paperboard manufacturing paper pulp can be independently produced and sold to paper manufacturer or there are manufacturing units which are integrated and final products is paper taking wood chips, agricultural by products or waste paper as feedstock. Current market is defined for pulp and paper both considering equal volume being transformed into paper.

The paper and pulp market is showing signs of shrinking in developed nations due to evolution of paperless economy however it is expected to experience significant growth in developing and underdeveloped nations with slowly electronic uses replacing the hard copy uses. Moreover, concerns raised over environmental impact are also deterring growth and new sources of raw materials such as bagasse and hay are increasingly used in the manufacturing of paper pulp. Another sector where paper pulp are finding its application is in the manufacturing of paperboard flex board and corrugated board manufacturing whose market is expected to grow in the near future worldwide.

Segments Covered:

The report on global paper pulp market covers segments by source, Products , process and region. On the basis of source the global paper pulp market is categorized into Wood Based, Agricultural Waste (Bagasse and others), Recycled Paper, Hay, grass and other cellulosic material. On the basis of application the global paper pulp market is categorized into Fine Paper, Coarse Paper, Paperboards and Packaging material, Specialty Paper, and Others. On the basis of process the global paper pulp market is categorized into Chemical, Mechanical, Thermomechanical, Chemiothermalmechanical, Recycled Pulping, Organosolvent Pulping.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of Paper pulp globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Paper pulp. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Paper pulp market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the paper pulp market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

