Business

LEANTEC, True partner of pipe and joint system in Korea

Comment(0)

Your IDEA is main factor to make from simple table to complex FIFO rack. Our products simply help you to turn your idea into reality. From small parts such as T-nut to large part such as plastic conveyor, our dedicated products will help you providing reliability, handness, accuracy and simplicity. We care about every parts we are providing so that you can make better structures

PIPE TUBE
STANDARD LENGTH OF ALL PIPES ARE 4 METER.
METAL JOINTS > METAL JOINT-SET
BK. BALCK. BLACK POWDER COATING. PO STEEL
ZN. SILVER. ZINC PLATING WITH CHROMATE FINISH (CR03) . PO STEEL
NI. NICKEL. NICKEL PLAT

LEAN PRODUCTION
SOLUTION PARTNER
Business policy for value realization
Customer satisfaction
Fast response for market demand
Quality in first priority
Sustainable growth with partners

Leantec plastic joints area unit connected to Leantec pipe victimization Leantec special purpose liquid adhesive. This mix of Leantec plastic coated steel pipe and plastic points is right for outside or wetness prone applications. It additionally provides an affordable different to metal joints once flexibility isn’t a difficulty.
Over one hundred totally different configurations of plastic joints support myriad style potentialities. And color choices match a number of the foremost ordinarily used pipe colors. Anti-Static Pipe Supplier
Circular ball casters, or plastic ball casters, are ideal for use on furniture, business installations, office gear, and medicinal hardware. Accessible in Windsor collectible, brilliant metal, and splendid chrome completes, with strung stem, grasp ring, hold neck (wood), or best plate fastenings. Utilize these casters on furniture that needs a mid-century or exemplary present day look. Smooth styling, bended surfaces, and great shading contrast, make these casters a creator’s companion. All casters in this arrangement highlight a 2″ polyolefin plastic wheel, which is alright for use on all floors11
Because of rich industry aptitude and experience, we have been expert to give our esteemed clients the best quality scope of Plate Type Castor Wheel with light and substantial obligations. Pipe Tube manufacturer

Related Articles
Business

Sodium Iodate Market to Benefit from Increased Global Uptake of 2024

Sodium iodate is the sodium salt of iodic acid which is used as an oxidizing agent. Sodium iodate is a colorless, rhombic crystal and is used as the catalyst in bis-indole synthesis. Sodium iodate is formed by the chemical reaction between a salt base and acid. Sodium iodate may decompose on exposure to light, air, […]
Business

First Visit at the Dentist for Nervous Patients at Care Dental Platinum

A trip to the dentist can become a major cause of anxiety and distress for some people. A dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum is specifically trained to deal with patients with dental phobia and can offer advice and treatment that is customised for each individual patient. [LONDON, 15/06/2018] – Visiting the dentist […]
Business

Software as a Service Market Trend, Segmentation and Growth Factors till 2022

Market Scenario: Software as a Service Market is a delivery model of software’s through cloud in which software and all the associated data’s are hosted centrally and accessed by clients through web browser. The concept of Software as a Service Market allows the users to access the all components and feature of a software on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *