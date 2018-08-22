Large Character Inkjet Printer Market: Rising Demand For Convenient Packaging

​Large Character Inkjet Printers Market: Market Introduction

Printing on corrugated boxes, folding cartons, pop display became an easy task when large character inkjet printers are introduced to the market. As large character inkjet printer can print a character of size 140 mm and above. Large character inkjet printers can work at high speed of 600 meters per minute this feature reduces printing time and increases labeling capacity of the plant. Large character injects printers can easily print on the porous and non-porous surface. A non-contact feature of large character inkjet printer eliminates the possibility of wear and tear of the printer head, thus reduces addition replacement cost. Large character inkjet printers provide flexibility of printing at a different angle and at different sizes, thus widens its application. Dust resistance and splash water resistance feature of large character inkjet printer further reduces manual cleaning cost and maintenance cost. Changes in the text, images can be done directly in large character inkjet printers.

Large Character Inkjet Printers Market: Market Dynamics

Global Large character inkjet printers market is driven by packaging industry, as packaging manufacturers are focusing on high-speed reliable printers, with less wear and tear. Large character inkjet printers are used for printing corrugated boxes, printing cartons that are required for exporting goods. Poster, pamphlets, banners used for the product branding is further driving large character inkjet printers market. Large character inkjet printer can print on porous and non-porous materials and also finished and rough surfaces this feature increases its application in industry. Large character inkjet printing market is driven by the beverage industry. High printing speed required for printing graphic and text on packaging products like cans and bottle is met by large character inkjet printers. Dairy product manufacturers are key drivers of the large character inkjet printers market. Due to high consumption of milk, cheese, butter etc. that requires packaging product, as well as printers for printing images, logos, and text this further fuels large character inkjet market. There is a trend seen among the manufacturers of large character inkjet printers, as they are investing in research and development to update technology, to enhance printing speed of large character inkjet printers.

Large Character Inkjet Printers Market: regional overview

Global large character inkjet printers market are segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. Long working hours of consumers over North America region, made them dependent on packed food products, these products required printers for printing dates, of manufacturing, expiry date, price thus shows continues growth for the large character inkjet printers market. Asia Pacific region shows a high requirement for large character inkjet printing, as these printers are widely required for printing packed products of beverages, dairy products, foods products etc. China is largest in terms of consumption of large character inkjet printers. Rising demand for convenient packaging product raising demand for large character printers in European region.

Some of the key players of small character inkjet printers market are Squid Ink, REA JET, Zanasi USA, ITW Diagraph, Markem-Imaje – A Dover Company etc.

