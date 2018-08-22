Krishnna- Music, Bliss & Beyond’- a music concert with prolific singer Ameya Dabli.

What: As the festive season is about to start, AD Ventures in association with Bank of Baroda is all set to host ‘Krishnna- Music, Bliss & Beyond’- a music concert by the blissful social entertainer Ameya Dabli. Ameya Dabli is a singer whose melodies connect with the inner soul. Ameya has performed at over 1500 concerts across 15 countries to date.

Take the opportunity to be a part of the serene ethos and soak in the melodious redemption on popular chartbusters like Achyutam Keshavam, Maara Ghat Ma, Jai Radha Madhav, Baaje ‘re Muraliya Baaje, O Paalan Haare and Hey Govinda Hey Gopala among others.

The highly applauded film producer and director, Showman – Subhash Ghai will grace the event as the guest of honor. Industrialists Ajay Piramal, Swati Piramal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Neeraja Birla, Model and Actor Rhea Pilla will also be present. Earlier celebrations have also witnessed the presence of Socialite and Jewelry Designer Queeny Dodhy, Rhea Pillai, Actor Madhoo Roja and many more celebrities.

The concert will witness melodious music composed and curated by Ameya Dabli, arranged by R.S. Mani (composer of Veer Zara) and supported by maestros such as, Chintoo Singh on Guitar, Tejas Vinchurkar on Flute, Girish Vishwa on Dholak, Jayesh Dhargalkar on Tabla, Umashankar Shukla on Sitar, Vipul Samani on Keyboard, Pratap Ji – Percussionist, Kajal Visaria – Singer, Prasad Chavan – Singer (Chorus), Priyanka Jhadav – Singer (Chorus), Sanchita Garge – Singer (Chorus),. Neha Rane – Singer (Chorus)

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Breach Candy

When: Saturday 25th August 2018

Time: 6.30 pm onwards.

Tickets: 500INR – 2500INR

BookMyShow Link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/krishnaa-music-bliss-and-beyond/ET00080294

For Bookings contact: +919920327826, +919920083138