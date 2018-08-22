Health and Wellness

International Conference on Genomics and Molecular Biology.

Please consider this mail as important and require your acknowledgement and a humble appeal as well. Allied Academies is organizing the prestigious International Conference on Genomics and Molecular Biology during November 26-27, 2018 Madrid, Spain. We sincerely intended to convey our conference Agenda in the Department of Genomics and Molecular Biology. We warmly welcome all the team members and experts to this interesting symposium.
Attendees Benefits: • Certificate Accreditation by the International Organizing Committee (IOCM) • Abstracts will be published in conference souvenir & international journals
Please feel free to contact me for further queries
For more details please go through https://genomics.alliedacademies.com/

