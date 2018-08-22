Tech

Intelligent Pigging Market worth 717.9 Million USD by 2023

Comment(0)

According to the new research report “Intelligent Pigging Market by Technology (Magnetic Flux Leakage, Ultrasonic, Caliper), Application (Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection, Crack & Leak Detection), Pipeline Type (Gas, Liquid) – Global Forecast to 2023”, The intelligent pigging market is estimated to grow from USD 570.8 Million in 2018 to USD 717.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2018 and 2023.

♦For More Information@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-pigging-market-253211433.html

The key factors driving the growth of the intelligent pigging market is government mandates and regulations for pipeline inspections, benefits of intelligent pigging solutions, and concern over the safety of pipelines and energy infrastructure.

Magnetic flux leakage (MFL) technology is expected to hold largest market size during 2018–2023

Intelligent pigging based on smart MFL technology is more preferred as it can be used in both liquid and gas pipelines and does not require any liquid couplant, like ultrasonic pigging. MFL pigs can detect and measure metal loss or corrosion and cracks and weld defects even in thin-walled pipelines, while ultrasonic pigs fail to identify and measure thin-walled pipelines accurately.

Market for metal loss/corrosion detection application is expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

Pipe corrosion can damage the quality of the substance that is carried, and it can result in stained fixtures and potential odors; hence, intelligent pigging will be in demand for the detection of pipeline corrosion. Thus, with more risks associated with corrosion of metals, its detection application is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold largest market size, in terms of value, owing to huge pipeline infrastructure

North America has some major players from the oil & gas industry and prominent users of inline inspection services for intelligent pigging. Natural gas and petroleum are the 2 biggest sources of energy in the US. North America is investing significantly in oil and gas pipeline projects to fulfill the growing demand for oil and gas.

Baker Hughes (US), ROSEN Group (Germany), T.D. Williamson (US), Onstream Pipeline Inspection (Canada), NDT Global (Ireland), Enduro Pipeline Services (US), Intertek Group (UK), Dacon Inspection Services (Thailand), LIN SCAN (UAE), and Applus (Spain) are some major companies in this market.

Related Articles
Tech

Optical Lenses Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: The optical lenses market is segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. By application segment the market includes microscopy, laser processing, imaging and ophthalmic. Optical microscopy in used for viewing micro particles and inspection of blood cells. It can be used to view particles in any form such as solid, liquid […]
Tech

SCADA Market – Competition Intelligence

The SCADA Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Alstom, General Electric (GE) and Honeywell International, Inc., […]
Tech

Public Sector Outsourcing Market

Public Outsourcing provision tends to lower labor intensity and increase its efficiency. Outsourcing generally reduces costs without hurting quality for services that are easy to standardize, like garbage collection. But quality problems can arise in services like and residential youth care, health care and hospitalization as their utility is difficult or impossible for consumers to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *