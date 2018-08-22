Entertainment

INDIE MUSIC LABEL RELEASES AMIT MISHRA’S NEW MELODIOUS SINGLE ‘MARHAM’

Comment(0)

Indie Music Label latest’s release in association with Sony Music India is Amit Mishra’s single ‘Marham’ and the song is currently streaming on their official youtube channel.

Amit Mishra, who needs no introduction for his brilliant songs and having already made a mark in the love songs sphere, lends his voice to the melidous “Marham”’, an Urdu word which means ‘cure’ in English.

In this new song, Amit Mishra croons to his love that she is his cure, his compassion, his grace and all that he ever wished for. “’Marham’ started out as a song about something completely different than what it is now. It was originally written from a fragile place of anxiety and not knowing the cause of it. But as we carried on working on it, we realised how every relationship has difficult times but you stick to it because the love you fundamentally feel for the other person overrides everything else,” says Amit. “I made this song to say thank you to those special people who make our lives better, simply because they’re in it.”

“This song might sound like any other love song, but you are taken by surprise as to when it takes over your senses. This song is going to be requested and played numerously on every FM channel for sure.” Adds Naushad Khan, Managing Director, Indie Music Label.

Music is by Sundeep Gosswami & it is written by Seema Nirankari.

Video Link – https://youtu.be/hQNJOxRt7x8

Related Articles
Entertainment

Fusion Art’s 2nd Annual “Colorful Abstractions” International Online Juried Art Exhibition Opened October 1, 2016

editor

Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the 2nd Annual “Colorful Abstractions” International Online Juried Art Exhibition for the month of October 2016. Palm Springs, CA, USA — Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the 2nd Annual “Colorful Abstractions” International Online Juried Art Exhibition for the month of October 2016. […]
Entertainment

Hire the Best Great Gatsby Dancers from Swing Patrol

editor

Swing Patrol is a dance community that offers performances as well as classes in the yester year dance forms like Lindy Hop, Solo and Balboa to electrify the dancing stage. Anyone who is interested can join the dancing community to learn the vintage dancing style. Based on one’s dancing skills they can choose the level […]
Entertainment

Real Facts of Live News TV Streaming On Internet

Over five minutes Apr 8, a pair of progressively enthusiastic Buzz Feed staffers wrapped a watermelon in rubber circles until it exploded. Live news video Streaming of their job on Facebook borrows some 800, 000 concurrent viewers and over 300, 000 opinions. Just what’s the subject of debate. In a process that started narrowly last […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *