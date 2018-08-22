How to find a unique birthstone bracelet for your girlfriend?

Many of the birthstones have a number of equivalent price definers. Birthstones for January, February, May, July, August, September, November, and Dec are (respectively) transparent gem, amethyst, emerald, ruby, peridot, sapphire, topaz, and zircon. These stones should not be opaque but can be slightly translucent.

You might want to make a list of all the different birthstones that you need. Of course, you can have these kinds of pieces custom made. At the same time, you might want to really experiment and play around with the idea of just going with a multi-gemstone piece. This is something that is already in existence, you just have to find it. If everyone in your family has a semi-precious stone for a birthstone this can be quite feasible. You also want to pay attention to make sure that there aren’t any stones that don’t relate to family members because then it’s not really this kind of family bracelet. However, this will give you more of an elegant look. It will be a different setting than most of the typical bracelets and it can save you a lot of money. It’s also a great option if you are shopping at the last minute because having one custom made will take a few extra days or weeks and you just might not have that kind of time.

You will want to consider the cost and how well the stones go together before making your final choice. If the respective gems are very expensive then you may want to consider reducing the cost by using alternative gems in the same colors. For example, using green or blue stones for emeralds or sapphires and using zirconium for diamonds. You could also use silver rather than gold and use smaller stones. Remember that the gift is symbolic and does not need to be expensive.

As well as pendants and bracelets there are many other items of jewelry that can have birthstones added.Birthstone bracelets are especially popular because stones can be added as a family grows. Pendants can also be used but tend to be harder to customize with birthstones. Other items of jewelry such as rings, earrings and the like are much more difficult. However, you could give matching earrings along with the bracelet or pendant.

A little bit of research is necessary to ensure that you have the correct birth dates and corresponding birthstones. You may want to supply an explanation with the gift to make the significance of the item clear. Be sure to give the gift neatly wrapped in a presentation box and I am sure the recipient will be delighted with the thoughtful and unusual gift.

