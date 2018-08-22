Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers in Chemistry

We aim at bringing together world-renowned scientists, researchers, specialists, practitioners along with senior executives, industry experts, societies & associations members to share and exchange the advancements, approaches, and challenges in their expertise. Our conferences include Workshops, Symposiums, Special Sessions, Panel Discussions, B2B Meetings, and Exhibitions. We welcome all the interested members to participate in our conferences as Keynote Speakers, Plenary Speakers, Poster Presentations, Delegates,
Related Articles
Tips to find the best coaching classes for MPPSC in Bhopal
What are MPPSC exams? These exams are conducted by Madhya Pradesh state. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is established for the recruitment to different posts in the government department and offices of the state of Madhya Pradesh. These exams consist of only two parts: First- Preliminary Exam Second- Main Exams Finding the […]
IMS Ghaziabad students get a chance to become online superstars with Live.me’s LIVE Talent Hunt competition
Top 5 students shortlisted to develop content for Cheez, Live.me and host QuizBiz Ghaziabad, April 17, 2018:- The stage was set, the participants ready and the professors, well, they braced themselves as management students from IMS Ghaziabad did some great on-the-spot acts on the topic ‘One dialogue said by every professor at IMS.’ Part of […]
9th international conference on mass spectrometry
9th Edition of International Conference on Mass Spectrometry Open Discussions on New Innovations, Advancements and Instrumentation Applications of Mass Spectrometry and Chromatrography Euroscicon honored to welcome all the participants for the upcoming “9th Edition of International Conference on Mass Spectrometry” to be held from March 04-05, 2019 at Berlin, Germany. The main goal of this […]