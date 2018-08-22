Business

Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market by Type, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2024.

Brandessence Market Research has published a new report titled “Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Type (Hard Automotive Instrument Panels, Automotive Instrument Panels), by Application (Economy automobiles, Middle and high end automobiles), Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Automotive Instrument Panel market during the forecast period 2018-2024
Introduction to Automotive Instrument Panel Industry:
Automotive Instrument Panel:
Automotive Instrument Panel is a set of instrumentation, including the speedometer, indicators such as petrol etc., from vehicle safety perspective. It is located directly ahead of a vehicle’s driver, displaying instrumentation and controls for the vehicle’s operation. Increasing number of vehicles and emerging advance vehicle features in display and infotainment is expected to drive the market.
Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2018-2024


Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market: Segment Overview
This report segment of global Automotive Instrument Panel market as follows:
Global Automotive Instrument Panels Market by Type,
• Hard Automotive Instrument Panels
• Automotive Instrument Panels
Global Automotive Instrument Panels Market by Application,
• Economy automobiles
• Middle and high end automobiles
Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• North America
o U.S.
o Mexico
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o France
o Germany
o Italy
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Southeast Asia
• Latin America
o Brazil
• The Middle East and Africa
o GCC
o Africa
o Rest Of MEA
This global Automotive Instrument Panels market report covers top players like,
• Visteon
• Faurecia
• IAC Group
• IAV
• TOYODA GOSEI
• Magna
• Mayco International
• Sanko Gosei
• Calsonic Kansei
• Reydel
• Daikyonishikawa
• Johnson Controls
• Samvardhana Motherson
• Yanfeng Automotive Trim
• Huaxiang Electronic
• Tri-Ring
• Jinxing Automotive Interior
• Changshu Automotive Trim
• Xinquan Automotive Trim
• Drinda Automotive Trim
• Jiangyin Mould & Plastic
• Yuanchi Group
• Taizhou Jinsong
• Shenzhou Automobile Internal
• Haqing Sujiao
• Qisu Automotive Trim
