Exploring Perspective in the Field of Petrochemistry and Chemical Engineering

Petrochemistry studies about the transformation of crude oil (petroleum) and natural gas into useful products or raw materials. Chemical engineering emerged upon the development of unit operations, a fundamental concept of the discipline of chemical engineering. The petrochemical industry uses basic materials such as synthetic rubbers, Bakelite, petrochemical-derived plastic, petrochemical solvents, polystyrene to produce materials for a large variety of areas—from household goods (kitchen appliances, textile, furniture) to medicine (heart pacemakers, transfusion bags), from leisure (running shoes, computers) to highly specialized fields like archaeology and crime detection. Chemical engineers are involved in many aspects of plant design and operation, including safety and hazard assessments, process design and analysis, control engineering, chemical reaction engineering, construction specification, and operating instructions.
The Petrochemistry conference interrelates with members across the globe focused on learning about petroleum and its specialties. This is the sole best opportunity to reach the major participants. Sharing the knowledge and demonstrations, information and B2B meetings with industrialists and potential clients to make a splash with innovative products live and brand recognition at this event. World prominent speakers, the most recent techniques, and the cutting-edge updates in Petroleum industries and Chemical Engineering are hallmarks of this conference.
International Conference on Petrochemistry and Chemical Engineering to be held during December 10-11, 2018 at Abu Dhabi, UAE which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
We are Delighted to welcome all the interested and enthusiastic participants across the globe to its prestigious International Petrochemistry and Chemical Engineering conference which is going to be held during December 10-11, 2018 at Abu Dhabi, UAE, highlighting the theme “Recent Innovations and Technologies in Petroleum and Refinery Industries”. Petrochemistry 2018 is a two day conference concentrating on Interactive Sessions & Sub-sessions emphasized on Petroleum and Chemical Engineering innovation and new trends on Petrochemistry, keynote lectures from Senior Scientists and industry experts, panel discussions, poster competitions and Young Researcher Forum. The conference program will feature well-known and thought provoking speakers to interactive discussion sessions.
Theme: “Recent Innovations and Technologies in Petroleum and Refinery Industries”

