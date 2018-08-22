Durapanel Makes Home Building Easier With the Factory Flat Pack Home

The prefabrication process has developed new methods for constructing a home. Durapanel offers flat pack home kits to make the home building process easier and faster.

[AWANUI, 22/08/2018] — Durapanel realises that incremental fixes are not enough to address the current issues of house construction in New Zealand. To make building easier and more efficient, Durapanel provides flat pack house kits in New Zealand.

Logistics

When it comes to delivering homes, transportable and modular homes are restricted to a particular region because of the nature and size of the product. In contrast, flat pack homes have a superior advantage. The flat panel form provides savings on freight and storage and can be delivered anywhere across New Zealand.

Factory Controlled Construction

Flat pack homes are produced in factory conditions to provide strict quality assurance in a safe and controlled environment. This minimises disruption and maximises efficiency in the overall construction process. Using the latest computer-generated technology, the panels of the house are precision-cut. For example, the main door fits where the doorway dimensions are precision cut from the main panel.

Efficient Assembly

The panels are designed and finished in an off-site factory and arrive on-site pre-primed, pre-cut and pre-drilled. The prefabrication of the panels mean the assembly of the units by the builder is quicker and more efficient. The ease of assembly also reduces the need for highly skilled labour.

Committed to Quality

The team at Durapanel understands how builders appreciate the craftsmanship and homeowners value the quality of their prefabricated houses. The company’s home consultants provide guidance in the process of constructing a flat pack home. Durapanel also offers technical training and support to help builders erect flat pack homes efficiently.

About Durapanel

Durapanel has built its reputation through their dedication to learning the latest innovations in streamlining the house building process. With the prefabrication process, they provide builders with a solution to reduce risks, costs and construction time. The company’s vision is to become a recognised leader in prefabricated homes, creating a positive difference in the New Zealand housing market.

For more information, visit https://www.durapanel.co.nz.