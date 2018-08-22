Business

Dreamworld is one of the Computer hardware products manufacturer in Korea

Dreamworld Is Investing in Continuous Technology We Present the Possibility for The Future. Online Trade Cooperative Participants in online trade cooperatives are already in a stable position in this field, and they are in proper coordination with new sellers. who strive to stabilize and enter new markets. They deal with big and small difficulties and make friendship and mutual cooperation. I keep it.

To organize these meetings systematically beyond simple friendship and exchanges, we will share information on discovering new products in order to target the online marketplace with integrated brand image, mobilize internal and external funds, I want to build a new system to maximize. In order to achieve this, a cooperative was formed by collecting the common intention. Currently, we are in the process of online export business and education business.

BUSINESS FIELD
Dreamworld’s Corporate Mental System It Is Composed of Unique Beliefs and Philosophies.
Global Network
Dream World uses a network that is spread all over the world and deals with a wide range of products, including steel, automobiles, parts, machinery, electronics, non-ferrous metals, food, chemicals, life materials and textiles. In addition, it plays a pivotal role in promoting resource development projects and overseas project projects, and is active as a global leader.
Based in the eastern part of the United States, the New York branch is engaged in commodities trading and global sourcing in a variety of fields, creating new business opportunities based on this, and supporting various financial transactions. We are constantly striving to provide the best expertise and service on behalf of the Americas.

Dream World will continue to do its utmost to become a trusted and loved company by all its members, including customers, shareholders, suppliers and employees, through continuous growth and win-win management.
Let’s be strong in detail and strive to be the best in product and work performance. Respond flexibly and actively to change, recognize the importance of service and environment, and contribute to society. We share and practice

Are you Looking for hard disk manufacturer korea and Computer Hardware Manufacturer Korea? Dream World is committed to fulfilling its mission of ‘increasing employment through continuous growth and profit, improving the quality of human life through environment-oriented management, and contributing to humanity through cooperative activities.

