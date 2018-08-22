Discogram Market Worldwide Key Players Forecasts by Revenue, Growth Rate Till 2023

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Discography or discogram, is an interventional diagnostic imaging test that uses X-rays to examine the intervertebral discs of the spines. During the discographic procedures, a special gadolinium and iodine dye is injected into the injured disc which makes the disc visible on a fluoroscope monitor and X-ray film. Increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disease and growing geriatric population are estimated to be the major drivers for market growth during the forecast period. According to a study published in the Asian Spine Journal in 2016, it is estimated that lumbar back pain affects 70% to 85% of the individuals in their life. Further, the study states that the prevalence of back pain increases with age and the recurrence is estimated to be as high as 85%. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, the world’s geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015. Additionally, about 80% of the total geriatric population is estimated to live in the low and middle income countries. Factors such as increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and rising investments by the key market players in research and development processes will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high procedural cost followed by the complications in the operations, lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the developing countries is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The cost for discography procedures is estimated to be around USD 1,500, making it an out-of-pocket investment for a majority of the patients.

Get Sample Copy of Report At: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5364

Discography Market Key Companies Analyzed In Report Are:

Stryker (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), GFS Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Avalon Advanced Materials (Canada), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Canon Inc. (Japan), Carestream Health. (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global discography market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, indication, and end user. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into lumbar discography, cervical discography, thoracic discography, and others. On the basis of the component, the market is categorized into contrast agent, imaging and others. The contrast agent segment is sub-segmented into iodine, gadolinium, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into X-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into herniated discs, scoliosis, burst fracture, and others. On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into spinal decompression, lumbar surgery, laminectomy, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies, academic institutes, others.

Get Exclusive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5364

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global discography market. Factors such as the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of lower back pain, and rising healthcare expenditure provides the favorable backgrounds for the market growth within the region. Followed by Europe is the second large market for discography. Availability of funds for research, well developed healthcare infrastructure, huge patient population and government support for research & development are the major drivers for market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the presence of developing economies like India & China and favorable government policies. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global discography market due to presence of poor economies and stringent government policies within the region. Majority of the market of the Middle & Africa region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the economies like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar within the region.

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Browse more on “Discography Research Report- Forecast 2023” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/discography-market-5364

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com