Cape Gas Ensuring Safe LPG Installations

The expertise of Cape Gas lies in the “Liquid Petroleum Gas” Industry (LPG) and the company performs installations and repairs. Cape Gas is a registered member of LPGSASA or Liquid Petroleum Gas Safety Association of Southern Africa.

Service areas of Cape Gas include:

Domestic Installations: The staff of Cape Gas does Basic Economy installation that comes with a Gas Hob connection as well as single 9 kg cylinder in a cupboard system. This cylinder can be connected to multiple appliances and the company also sees to dual external cylinder supply. Other than gas cylinder installations, Cape Gas can install geysers, fireplaces, hobs and stoves, gas Braai’s installations. In the domestic sector, the staff conducts minor appliance repairs and services. All the installations in the domestic zone are done in accordance with SANS 10087 -1.

Maintenance & Repairs: In the case of domestic and commercial installations, Cape Gas services the fireplaces and hobs & ovens, minor repairs to gas appliances, repairs to boiling tables and grillers. 3-year tests, 9-year tests, vaporiser, regulator and pump servicing and repairs, replacement of pressure relief valve are covered in the industrial sectors. Annual inspections, upgrades to existing installations and COC inspections are also covered in both the sectors.

Cape Gas also performs leak detection, installation of sprinkler systems, steel fabrication in both commercial and industrial sectors. While practising safe installations is the company’s motto, they also offer consultation services to the developers and construction companies.

For more information about gas installation and repair services of Cape Gas, please visit the website https://capegas.co.za/.

About the Company

Cape Gas is based in Cape Town and follows all the norms of LPGSASA regarding LPG installations. Being governed by the SABS, Cape Gas works in tandem with the SANS Codes 10087 -1 to 10087 -7 and Occupation Health & Safety Act.

Contact Us:

Unit 13 Milnerton Business Park

Racecourse Road

Montague Gardens

7441

South Africa

Phone: 021 551-5748

Email: info@capegas.co.za