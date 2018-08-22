Bentgrass Seeds Market By Product, By End-User, And By Region

The Global Bentgrass Seeds Market is worth USD xx million in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx.xx%, to reach USD xx million by 2023. The global Bentgrass Seeds market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

Traditionally bentgrass is used in golf course. However nowadays people use it in their homes also because of its turf like appearance. The bent grasses spread through long creeping stems, which spread over the surface of the soil. These grasses need a particular water drainage, hence sand is added for this purpose. Each variety of bentgrass retains particular properties for climate, color texture, salt tolerance, watering and disease, insect tolerance and fertilizer needs. Maintenance requirement for bentgrass depends on the areas of growth and degrees of fertilization.

The significant drivers are usage of bentgrass seeds for enhancement of lawns and golf courses. Also, the increasing demand for bent grass seeds contributes to the market growth.

The Global Bentgrass Seeds market is segmented on the basis of Product, End User and region. Based on Product the market is segmented into Forage, Grass and Corn. Grass segment is expected to have the largest market share due to increase in golf courses. Based on End User the market is segmented into farm, greenbelt and pasture. Pasture segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Global Bentgrass Seeds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest share due to increasing demand of green pastures, followed by North America and Europe.

Brett Young, Golden Acre Seeds, Foster Feed and Seed, Dow Agro Sciences LLC, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Allied Seed, Dynamic Seeds, Hancock Seed Company, Advanta Seed, Monsanto, Barenbrug Holding, AMPAC Seed Company and Imperial Seed are some of the key players in the global Bentgrass Seeds market.

